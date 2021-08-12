The Marvels: Samuel L. Jackson confirms return as Nick Fury in Captain Marvel sequel

The sequel to 2018's Captain Marvel has started filming. Officially titled The Marvels , the second movie to feature Brie Larson as Captain Marvel entered production this week, evidenced by a cheeky set photo shared to Instagram by one Samuel L. Jackson.

That's right: Nick Fury is back:

"Guess what time it is," Jackson writes. "Back in the box, just in The Nick of time!" This social media reveal confirms Jackson's involvement in the sequel, which will be his 12th appearance in the MCU to date. Jackson will then reprise the role once more in Secret Invasion on Disney Plus.

Alongside returning stars Larson and Jackson, we have Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. We met Parris' version of the character in WandaVision ; she'll be taking over the part of Monica from Akira Akbar who tackled the role in Captain Marvel. Iman Vellani who plays Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney Plus series due later this year is also in the movie, which, makes sense as you know, she's a Marvel too. Velvet Buzzsaw's Zawe Ashton plays the movie's big bad .

Larson also spoke to Sirius XM this week, confirming the start of shooting. She took the opportunity to chime in with her sense of awe at the scale of production, which sounds bigger than the first film:

“When you’re doing films like this, they’re unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amount of people on set. A lot of specialist, specialty things. It’s a really unique experience. I’m a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day. Because they’re building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see. I mean, you’ll see it when the movie comes out, but for now it’s just mine. I’m in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It’s really special.”

The film entered development back in 2020 , and picked up steam immediately, attracting the likes of Candyman director Nia DaCosta who's on board to helm the pic and WandaVision story editor and writer Megan McDonnell on scripting duties.