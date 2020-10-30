The Mandalorian season 2 premiere features a major Knights of the Old Republic callback

The Mandalorian season 2 premiere certainly didn’t shy away from putting its big set-pieces out up front and early. One such moment, the tussle between Mando, the Marshal, and the Krayt dragon terrorising Mos Pelgo may even be familiar to fans of the Star Wars games – as it’s almost identical to one mission in BioWare-developed classic Knights of the Old Republic.

It’s unclear if Jon Favreau and his team deliberately echoed Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, but the similarities are striking.

There, you’re tasked late in the story with taking down a Krayt dragon on Tatooine (check) and end up felling the beast after tricking it into eating a Bantha packed with explosives (double check). You even get a Krayt pearl for your troubles, something that the Tusken Raiders made sure to pick up in this week’s Mandalorian episode.

I don’t think any of us expected to see Knights of the Old Republic emerge in such a way again, but here we are. A movie set during the period was reportedly in the works – but there has been radio silence from Disney and no new info since then.

It’s looking more and more like The Mandalorian is the Way to see callbacks to everything from wider Star Wars media, to the prequels, and even the original trilogy.

Not only did Chapter 9 put heavy emphasis on an alien species perhaps best known for its appearances in Return of the Jedi, there’s a podracer-shaped prequel Easter egg and, of course, that final reveal, hinting at the return of a fan-favourite character.

