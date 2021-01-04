The Mandalorian season 2 finale now includes a tribute to Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch

The actor who originally played Boba Fett, Jeremy Bulloch, sadly passed away on December 17, 2020, at the age of 75. Boba Fett has been a fan-favourite character since his appearances in the original Star Wars trilogy, and the character's recent return in The Mandalorian has only increased the character’s popularity.

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8 features the iconic bounty hunter and a tribute to the late actor who originated the role has been added to the credits. The episode is now dedicated to Bulloch’s memory. You can see the addition to the credits below.

(Image credit: Disney Plus/Lucasfilm)

Bulloch first played the role of Boba Fett in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and reprised the role for Return of the Jedi. He also appeared in Revenge of the Sith, though this time not as the bounty hunter, but as a ship captain. Now, the role is played by Temuera Morrison – who played Boba’s father, Jango Fett, in the prequel trilogy. He also provided the voice for Boba in a later update to the original films.

Though concealed behind the armour, Bulloch’s performance as the bounty hunter certainly helped elevate the character to the height of popularity he enjoys today – a lot of the characters mystery and fearsome aura comes from the intimidating physical presence Bulloch brought to the role.

Morrison will lead a new spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, in December of this year – which will be followed by The Mandalorian season 3 in 2022, which is set to see the return of Din Djarin. Whether Grogu will return or not after being whisked away by Luke Skywalker remains to be seen. Until then, check out all the new Star Wars movies and TV shows on their way.