The Mandalorian guest star reveals how Disney keeps season 2 a secret

The Mandalorian season 2 is, understandably, under a veil of secrecy. Spoilers are kept under wraps, big returns aren’t officially confirmed until they happen on-screen, and rumours are just that – rumours.

But how does the Star Wars Disney Plus series keep all out of the public eye? W. Earl Brown, who guest-starred as the Weequay barman (a species you may recognise from the original trilogy) in The Mandalorian season 2 premiere, has revealed all.

In a multi-tweet thread, Brown laid out not only his experiences of being cast, but also what he had to do to keep his role a secret from everybody – including his own wife who works for Disney.

“What’s your feeling about a prosthetics gig? I know you’ve said you hate it,” it was my agent on the other end of the call.My mind flashed back to my days of misery spent as the demon, Menlo, on the tv series, ANGEL. I had eagerly jumped at the chance...1October 30, 2020

Not only did Brown have to sign a seven-page document so that he wouldn’t spill the beans, he also wasn’t told what episode number he was in. While being transported to the set and for screen tests, he was hidden under a large cloak. Marvel, eat your heart out.

Brown also knew hardly anything about the episode’s plot itself. “I was given the scenes I was in and nothing else,” he said. “This is what information I was given: I was a Weequay; I owned the cantina in Mos Pelgo. 'Cobb Vanth' wore [Boba] Fett’s armor. [Sarlaccs] can move underground.”

That hush-hush directive even extended to his own marriage. As Brown explained, “My wife works in the streaming division of the Walt Disney Company. As an exec in Communications, she is aware of many of the inner goings-on of the company. She listened to me prattle on for days — STAR WARS, STAR WARS, STAR WARS… she said nothing. They are a secretive bunch.”

It may sound extreme but, hey, it worked. The Mandalorian season 2 was able to hide everything, from Cobb Vanth – last seen in the Star Wars books – showing up to even an unlikely Knights of the Old Republic Easter egg.

No secrets here: find out when the next Mandalorian episode drops on Disney Plus with The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule.