The Lego Movie is free on YouTube this Black Friday for 24 hours only – here’s how to watch it

This Black Friday, everything is awesome. That’s because Warner Bros. are laying on a complimentary treat in celebration of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. In a few very simple steps, you can watch the world’s best YouTube advert: the original Lego Movie for free. Here’s how to do it – and when the deal runs out. Be warned, you don’t have long.

Whether it’s a post-Thanksgiving turkey hangover you’re recovering from or you need a break from all of that sweet, sweet Black Friday shopping, feel free to take a break by heading on to YouTube on November 23 and typing in “Brick Friday”. Yes, it’s the worst pun ever, but it gets better from there.

You’ll then see an ad pop up declaring “Stream for free. All day only today” with a shot of Chris Pratt’s character Emmet Brickowski looking a little too pleased with his handiwork of crossing out the Black in Black Friday and replacing it with Brick.

Click the ad and you’ll be whisked away to the complete 101 minutes of bricktastic brilliance. Even better: there’s no ads breaking up the movie; it’s just one big advert in and of itself for The Lego Movie 2.

As of right now, it’s not clear if this is a US-only deal. If it is, be sure to work around it in the UK and elsewhere with some of our best VPNs for Netflix to help you get prepared. The one-shot screening lasts 24 hours from 12am PT/3am ET/5am GMT on November 23 through to 12am PT/3am ET/5am GMT on November 24.

