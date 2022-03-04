The GTA Online PS5 and Xbox Series X update gives new players a GTA$4,000,000 headstart

The PS5 and Xbox Series X version of GTA Online is giving new players a head start with a new Career Builder feature and a gift of GTA$4,000,000.

Rockstar has announced it will be introducing a new onboarding system for GTA Online, which will include a new Career Builder feature - specifically designed for new players or those who want to reset their character. This isn’t even the best part though, as new players will also receive a gift of GTA$4,000,000 to spend on things like business properties, vehicles, and weapons.

If this isn't enough to convince you to give GTA Online a try, Rockstar has also announced that a number of new quality of life improvements will be included in the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch, including a newly-designed introduction and tutorial for new players, a new front-end main menu that allows you to jump directly into freemode, heists, races, adversary modes, the latest featured weekly event content, and more.

If you’re an experienced GTA Online player who wants to make the jump over to PS5 or Xbox Series X/S however, there’s some good news for you too. PS4 and Xbox One players can begin transferring their current GTA Online characters and progression from today onto the next-gen version with a one-time migration for each. The only catch is that Players will only be able to transfer their purchased GTA$ when migrating from PS4 to PS5, or from Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S.

