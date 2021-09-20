The Flash director reveals mysterious new Batman and Flash crossover photo

The Flash director Andy Muschietti has revealed a mysterious new picture that teases a Batman and Flash crossover.

In the photo, which you can see below, a Batsuit has apparently been painted red, with a yellow Flash symbol added right over the Bat logo.

A post shared by Andy Muschietti (@andy_muschietti) A photo posted by on

Of course, we already know The Flash is going to have a Bat/Flash crossover. Michael Keaton is reprising his role of the Caped Crusader from Tim Burton's movies in the film, and Ben Affleck will also be returning to his role as the vigilante.

The picture could be teasing a new version of the Bat, though. A sinister Bat-Flash hybrid exists in DC Comics, known as the Red Death. This version of Bruce Wayne stole Barry Allen's powers after suffering some tragic losses, which made him decide he needed to be faster in his fight against crime. He then began killing his own rogues gallery, before traversing the multiverse. Could this picture mean we're going to see the DCEU debut of Red Death, then?

It's also entirely possible that Barry is simply borrowing a costume from Bruce – especially as the costume appears to be Keaton's version – or it could be a picture released to celebrate Batman Day.

We also know that The Flash will feature the multiverse, with the two Batmen involved, Sasha Calle debuting as Supergirl, and set photos that might suggest Barry is going to meet an alternate version of himself.

The movie is thought to take inspiration from the Flashpoint storyline, which saw Barry travel back in time to prevent his mother's death – and accidentally ruin the timeline in the process.

Ezra Miller returns as the titular Scarlet Speedster, while Maribel Verdú plays Barry's mother Nora Allen, and Ron Livingston replaces Billy Crudup as Henry Allen due to scheduling conflicts.

The Flash arrives November 4, 2022. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.