The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 4 runtime reportedly leaked

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 4 runtime might have been leaked on Reddit.

User Plenty_Echidna_545 has an excellent track record of revealing Marvel episode runtimes, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 3. This time round, the leaker has said episode 4 will also be 54 minutes, and included in the post a tidbit of plot information: "Walker and Hoskins are prominent."

While that doesn't give much away, it is interesting after the duo didn't feature as heavily in episode 3, which saw Sam and Bucky head to Madripoor with Baron Zemo, plus the return of Sharon Carter.

So far, Wyatt Russell's John Walker has been a bit of an enigma – not quite sinister enough to be labeled a villain in waiting just yet, though Sam and Bucky aren't enamored with him, and an offhand line of dialogue could hint that he's a secret HYDRA agent. With Walker and his pal Lemar Hoskins apparently more prominent in episode 4, we could finally see what Walker's all about.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is just six episodes long, which means we're closing in on the finale already. There are a lot of questions left to answer, like what will the main duo do now the Dora Milaje's Ayo is after Zemo? Will Sharon get her pardon and return stateside? And will we ever get that extended scene of Zemo dancing?

