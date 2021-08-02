The Elder Scrolls 6 won’t be released until after Fable says Xbox boss Phil Spencer

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that The Elder Scrolls 6 is “further out” in terms of a release date compared to fellow upcoming Xbox title Fable .

Appearing on IGN’s Unlocked Podcast in celebration of the last 20 years of Xbox, Phil Spencer gave a very brief insight into where The Elder Scrolls 6 fits in terms of Xbox’s upcoming release timeline.

On the podcast, when asked if he thinks Obsidian’s upcoming fantasy RPG Avowed would be Xbox fans’ next fantasy adventure before The Elder Scrolls 6, Spencer stated: “When I think about our line-up, and I think about that more core fantasy, RPG setting, I think Avowed is gonna be an awesome entrance there.”

However, he also brought the highly anticipated Fable sequel into the equation adding: “You know Fable’s never been that, Fable’s always been a little more light-hearted, and a little more British, and I think Playground [Games - Fable's current developer] will keep it there, and Elder Scrolls 6 is further out and when that comes out I think it’ll be incredible.”

Both of these fantasy titles currently don’t have a release date with Fable - also referred to as Fable 4 - being announced during Xbox’s 2020 Showcase along with a short teaser trailer, and The Elder Scrolls 6 being unveiled to the world during E3 2018. We haven’t seen much else about these games since however what we do know is that Avowed is "very different" from Elder Scrolls 6 .

In the same interview, Phil Spencer also commented on the number of RPGs currently in development with Xbox, noting that: “I think it’s important for us to have great games to fill up the portfolio of things that people get to play on Xbox”

Thinking back to Xbox and Bethesda’s E3 2021 showcase , he adds: “There was a moment at the end of the showcase, where I just started listing some of the games we have in development in different genres and when I was going through the RPG list specifically, even I was surprised, I kept writing down thinking ‘this list has gotta end at some point’”

This isn’t actually much of a surprise considering Spencer’s claims earlier this year regarding Xbox’s acquisition of The Elder Scrolls developer Bethesda where he stated that Xbox will be an RPG and FPS powerhouse once Bethesda joins . Other upcoming Xbox games to look forward to include Starfield and Redfall which were both announced as recently as E3 2021.