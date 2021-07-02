Xbox boss says Avowed is "very different" from Elder Scrolls 6

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has offered a little more context on where Avowed stands in Xbox's surprisingly broad lineup of fantasy RPGs, which may help make up for it being a no-show at the Xbox E3 2021 event.
During an interview with IGN's Podcast Unlocked, Spencer was asked if Avowed will serve as a sort of Elder Scrolls for Xbox Game Studios while The Elder Scrolls 6 is still far off, after Bethesda Game Studios boss Todd Howard recently confirmed that Elder Scrolls 6 is still in the design phase.
"I think the games are very different, so maybe I struggle a little bit to say that's our version of this, just knowing what [Obsidian studio head Feargus Urquhart] and the team are going off to do," Spencer answered. "But when I think about our lineup, and I think about that more core fantasy RPG setting, I think Avowed is gonna be an awesome entrance there."
Spencer compared Avowed's place in the lineup to Fable, which has always been "a little more light-hearted, and a little more British," and which he thinks Playground will continue with Fable 4. And whenever Elder Scrolls 6 does finally come out, Spencer of course believes "it's gonna be incredible."
"I think Avowed, from just a core fantasy-based RPG, there's gonna be some distinct differences with what Elder Scrolls has done traditionally, this one obviously takes place in the Pillars world and stuff [...] I think Avowed is gonna be fantastic when it comes out, and I want to give them the time and resources to build the most amazing game they've ever built," Spencer added.
While Avowed wasn't part of Xbox's recent festivities, another first-person RPG from Obsidian did make its presence known. We got our very first look at The Outer Worlds 2 during the event, and it looks like it's all set to dive even deeper into the unique blend of unfamiliar worlds, retro sci-fi, and tongue in cheek humor that we found so captivating in the first game.
