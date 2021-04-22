The Conjuring 3 trailer brings back The Warrens for another horrifying real-life case

Everyone's favorite demonologist couple, the Warrens, are back for another horrifying case teased in the first official trailer for the upcoming third installment to The Conjuring franchise.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was initially going to be released back in 2020 but is now set to hit theaters sometime this summer. From the looks of the trailer, the movie will keep things sinister and scary this blockbuster season.

The James Wan produced film is based on one of the case files explored by the Warrens, just like the two movies to come before it. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are back as Ed and Lorraine for the fourth time, having last appeared in Annabelle Come Home in 2019.

In the new trailer, the couple is looking into the real-life case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson. The first known court case in the United States in which the defense sought to prove innocence based upon the defendant's claim of demonic possession and denial of personal responsibility for the crime. On November 24, 1981, in Brookfield, Connecticut, Johnson was convicted of first-degree manslaughter for the killing of his landlord, Alan Bono.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is directed by Michael Chaves with a script written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Ruairi O'Connor, Julian Hilliard, Charlene Amoia, Sarah Catherine Hook, Paul Wilson, and Ronnie Gene Blevins round out the rest of the cast.

Like other Warner Bros films slated this year, the film is getting a simultaneous debut on the big screen and HBO Max on June 4.