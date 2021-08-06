The Call of Duty: Warzone new Gulag is based on a Black Ops 2 map

The Call of Duty: Warzone new Gulag when Season 5 of the battle royale game kicks off next week has been confirmed.

Just yesterday on August 5, Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software published an extensive blog post highlighting all the changes in the forthcoming Warzone Season 5 update. The new Gulag map is called Rush, and if you're thinking that sounds familiar, that's because it's based on a map from Black Ops 2.

Specifically, the new Rush Gulag will be centred around the "speedball arena" section of the original map. Rush is actually available as a multiplayer map in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, so there's plenty of time to get to grips with the new Gulag arena before it formally joins the battle royale game next week on August 10.

There's a tonne of other changes coming to Warzone in the new update. Chief among them might be the new Clash game mode, where teams of four have unlimited respawns, attempting to be the first to attain the target of 200 points through killing other players. There's also going to be a forthcoming mid-season event revolving around the enigmatic Red Doors, although Raven isn't saying much more about this event right now.

The launch of Warzone Season 5 is happening in the midst of the Activision Blizzard lawsuit, which you read more about on the link.

Warzone best guns | Best Warzone FARA 83 loadouts | CARV 2 Warzone loadouts | Best Warzone MG82 loadouts | Best Warzone C58 loadout | Warzone best PPSh 41 loadouts | Warzone best sniper | Warzone best MAC-10 loadouts | Warzone AUG loadouts | best Warzone ZRG 20mm loadouts | Best Warzone FR 5.56 loadouts | Warzone best FFAR loadouts | Warzone best SMGs | Best Warzone M16 loadouts | Warzone M4 builds | Warzone best shotgun | Warzone MP5 builds | Warzone best LC10 loadouts