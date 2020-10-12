The Boys character might not be dead after all, according to showrunner

The Boys season 2 finale left us with many, many questions. One that seemed relatively sewn up was the fate of Stormfront, the member of the Seven who was actually a Nazi fixated on white genocide. A villain for our times, that's for sure.

But where exactly did that The Boys season 2 ending leave Stormfront? Turns out, we may have not seen the end of her on the Amazon Prime series.

"No, she’s not dead! She’s Stumpfront! She’s a stumpy little Nazi," showrunner Erik Kripke told TV Line after season 2 finished. "She’s actually not dead. What we thought was interesting is, if you remember, she ages very, very slowly. So the best poetic ending for that character is someone who so believed in some kind of pure race finds herself mutilated and having to live with it for potentially centuries felt like a fate worse than death for her. So no, Stumpfront is not dead. Hashtag Stumpfront lives!"

Whether Stumpfront, as she will now and forever be known, will return remains unclear, but the fact Kripke wants to make sure we all know she didn't die certainly implies she could. The Boys season 3 will also see another pre-Seven superhero come into the fold: Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy.

Speaking with Variety, Kripke hinted that Soldier Boy could be an even worse villain than Homelander. "I think anyone expecting Jensen to show up and be a good guy, they will be disappointed. I’ll say that," he said. "In the comics he’s mostly just kind of bumbling and subservient to Homelander, I would say.

"As we’re writing him in this, we’re getting to really talk about the history of Vought because he’s like John Wayne: He’s one of these guys that’s been around for decades of Vought history. And he was Homelander before Homelander, so he’s from a different era, but he’s got the ego and the ambition – it just comes across in a different way because he’s from a different time."

Meanwhile, talking with GamesRadar+, Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir) and Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman) talked about their hopes for what's to come. While we wait for the next series, make sure to check out the best shows on Amazon Prime – because we could be waiting a while for more from The Boys.