The Boys spin-off confirmed – and it’s been described as "part college show, part Hunger Games"

The Boys is getting a spin-off series on Amazon Prime – and it’s set in a college filled with young Supes-in-training. That’s bound to go well.

As confirmed by Deadline, The Boys spin-off is being fast-tracked into production and will be written by executive producer Peter Rosenberg. No release date or casting news yet, but it’s a surefire sign that the long-term future of The Boys is in good hands.

It will be set at America’s single Supe college (run by Vought, naturally) and the reported outline for the show is a good a reason as any to get excited: it’s “an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.” It’s also “part college show, part Hunger Games,” a Supe-r combo we never knew we needed until now.

“That’s right, motherfuckers,” show creator Eric Kripke said on Twitter in typically restrained fashion after news of The Boys spin-off was released. “Seriously, I'm so grateful to you all for making The Boys such a huge success. I'm having the time of my life, so I can't thank you enough. Much, MUCH more to come!” Producer Seth Rogen, in a nod to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, added: "The Vaught [sic] Cinematic Universe is expanding."

So, a spin-off is in the works, a third season has been confirmed, The Boys season 2 is currently streaming, and there’s the potential for even more to come. The world of The Boys has never looked brighter – and you get the feeling they’re only just getting started.

Need to know when new episodes are available? Here's The Boys season 2 release schedule.