The Boys season 3 casts three new Supes

The Boys season 3 isn’t content with just the likes of Homelander and Starlight pacing up and down Vought’s corridors. Three more Supes are joining Amazon’s superhero series – including one villain from the comics.

EW reports that Sean Patrick Flannery, Nick Wechsler, and Miles Gaston Villanueva will play Gunpowder, Blue Hawk, and Supersonic respectively.

Only one of the three – Gunpowder – can have their origins charted back to the original Garth Ennis comics. There, Gunpowder is a member of the Supe group Teenage Kix.

While The Boys has typically deviated from the source material in significant ways, it could hint that the group (which included Popclaw among its contingent in the comics) is set to make an appearance in the upcoming season.

The group made its mark in the "Herogasm" orgy story in the comics and, as we know the NSFW arc is making its way to the third season, there’s every chance Gunpowder, Blue Hawk, and Supersonic could be deeply involved – in a manner of speaking – in Vought’s debauchery-filled getaway.

The Boys, which is currently filming, has also unveiled the first look at a new major player in the upcoming season.

Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles is set to play Soldier Boy, a Supe described as the "original badass." Showrunner Eric Kripke says he’s "the very first Superhero" and that Ackles, who he worked with for years on Supernatural, will "bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role."

With so many combustible elements in play and The Boys season 2 ending marking a serious paradigm shift for both Billy Butcher and Vought, expect this to be an explosive season. No wonder one of the cast members has teased an unprecedented amount of blood.

No word yet on a release date for The Boys season 3, though we do know the world of the show is set to expand.

A spin-off series, centered on young Supes-in-training at a Vought school, is currently in the works and has already cast its leads.

While we wait to hear more from The Boys, check out some of the other best shows on Amazon Prime.