The Book of Boba Fett has become the most controversial piece of Star Wars media ever – first the zips, now the spin

The Book of Boba Fett episode 7 has ignited another raging controversy – should Star Wars characters spin around?

Okay, stay with us here. At one point in the finale, one of the Mods, Jordan Bolger's Skad, executes a nifty little spin before firing his blaster at the Pykes.

You might be thinking that's nothing to get worked up about – you might even say it's a good trick – but the internet is locked in fierce debate, just weeks after the Mods' zippers had everyone analyzing the galaxy far, far away's sartorial choices.

But, what exactly is everyone saying about the scene? We've got you covered – spoilers for the episode below...

No spinning in Star Wars!

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

When Skad, Black Krrsantan, and Sophie Thatcher's Drash are confronted by the Pykes, Skad pivots out from under the Wookiee's arm and fires off a shot. Check out the moment below.

Was that spin really necessary?pic.twitter.com/jnG15o2tNvFebruary 10, 2022 See more

As you can see, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon isn't so keen on the moment – and he's not alone.

"This was one of the most pointless things a character has ever done in combat, I actually laughed out loud," said one viewer.

"Spinning like that is unnecessary," agreed another fan.

"You can tell it's not even a natural movement, he literally stopped and actively did this. He, in the middle of a gunfight, stopped and thought to himself, 'I'll try spinning, that's a good trick,'" someone else pointed out.

"Not gonna lie I laughed out loud when I saw this spin. Def cheesy but I enjoyed the episode as a whole," commented another fan.

In fact, Skad wasn't the only Star Wars character doing a 360 in the episode.

Oh hell, another spin pic.twitter.com/acRibd82AoFebruary 10, 2022 See more

Let Star Wars characters spin

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

But as with the Force, there is balance: some Boba Fett fans loved the moment.

"In an episode that had cool moments like Boba riding a Rancor, Grogu putting said Rancor to sleep using the Force, & Mando & Boba teaming up, you're condemning Robert Rodriguez for THIS?" asked one person.

"Oh no. Skad…spun. I will never recover from this. Never before has anyone directed such a mortifying atrocity. Skad SPUN you guys. We must riot in the streets and demand justice! No spinning in my Star Wars gun fights!" said another tweeter (we assume sarcastically).

"Young Lando would 100% do this too," someone else pointed out.

One viewer has an idea for why the spin was actually completely necessary: "Here's my theory on the "spinarooni": Skad has one natural eye and one "moded" eye, which means he has limited depth perception. To compensate, when under fire, he quickly spins 360° to create a panoramic LiDAR scan of all immediate threats."

They're not the only one who's thought about the significance of the moment, either. "I assumed the spin was there to throw off the aim of the shooter who hit just to the right of him. And because it’s 'kewl!'" said another fan, complete with an annotated picture.

I assumed the spin was there to throw off the aim of the shooter who hit just to the right of him.And because it’s “kewl!” pic.twitter.com/PV4ndFcgwHFebruary 10, 2022 See more

One viewer poked fun at another major Star Wars controversy: "My ideal action choreography is digitally shifting your actor's head to the left"

"Spinning for no reason is the true core of the starred wars," observed another fan, with a gif of Anakin and Obi-Wan twirling their lightsabers.

Spinning for no reason is the true core of the starred wars pic.twitter.com/goyPT82pdcFebruary 9, 2022 See more

"People complaining about a little spin during a fight, when this exists Sorry to inform you, the Jedi don't hold the monopoly on being extra," said someone else – with yet example of Anakin and Obi-Wan spinning around.

People complaining about a little spin during a fight, when this exists 😂 Sorry to inform you, the Jedi don't hold the monopoly on being extra. pic.twitter.com/ub0c38GgWMFebruary 11, 2022 See more

In fact, it's something of a habit for Obi-Wan.

Of all the criticisms leveled at #StarWars, I always through those lobbed at Obi-Wan for his "spin" were lame. He's a goddamn wizard. He can control people's minds and disappear. If he does a pirouette in a fight, it's probably for a reason. pic.twitter.com/vfPx1OfxRGFebruary 11, 2022 See more

And Palpatine has even got in on the action before.

Star Wars Spin pic.twitter.com/cbPYShIbwIFebruary 11, 2022 See more

As has Darth Maul...

Oh no, somebody made a pointless spin during a Star Wars fight, how unprecedented. pic.twitter.com/GkaCfIm8ybFebruary 10, 2022 See more

The verdict

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

All in all, the arguments are: the spin was completely unnecessary; the spin was to scan the area or dodge blaster fire; it doesn't really matter, and it isn't out of line with the rest of the Star Wars saga anyway.

Ultimately, it's a quick moment in an episode that covered a lot of ground, so it's probably safe to say that we don't need to give it this much thought beyond it looking pretty cool. After all, what's Star Wars without its sillier scenes?

The Book of Boba Fett is streaming in its entirety on Disney Plus now. If you're all caught up, check out our complete guide to The Mandalorian season 3, which is reportedly arriving late this year.