The Book of Boba Fett episode 7 post-credits scene confirms a key Star Wars character will be back

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for The Book of Boba Fett episode 7! Turn back now if you haven't seen the finale on Disney Plus!

The Book of Boba Fett episode 7's post-credits scene has answered a major question left over from the previous installment, clearing up a Star Wars character's future.

Back in The Book of Boba Fett episode 6, legendary bounty hunter Cad Bane gunned down Cobb Vanth – along with Freetown's deputy – in a Wild West-style shootout. It was unclear whether Vanth survived, but thanks to episode 7's post-credits scene, we know the Marshal lives another day.

In the scene, it's revealed that the same Mod Artist (played by musician Thundercat) who saved Fennec Shand from certain death with some technological upgrades is taking care of Vanth, seen lying in Boba's healing bacta tank. That means we'll very likely see the Marshal again someday, though whether that will be in The Mandalorian season 3 or another Star Wars project remains to be seen.

Plus, as the Mod Artist is wielding a searing hot scalpel, we can probably expect Vanth to look a little different the next time he shows up.

Star Wars will next return to the small screen with Obi-Wan Kenobi, which could be coming in May 2022. It will be followed by Andor and The Mandalorian season 3, which are also both expected this year. Future Disney Plus projects include Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and Lando.

