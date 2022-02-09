Star Wars fans are divided over The Book of Boba Fett finale's major death

The Book of Boba Fett’s finale was always going to have an air of, well, finality about it. It’s no surprise, then, that a Star Wars character met their end on Tatooine – but viewers are divided on just how it went down.

MAJOR spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 7 follow. You have been warned!

RIP Cad Bane in live-action (2022-2022). We hardly knew ye. The Clone Wars character may have made an instant impact last week but, in the finale, he met his end on the pointy end of a Tusken spear during a showdown with Boba Fett.

"So long, Cad Bane. You were a badass right ‘til the end," one Book of Boba Fett viewer said. Another echoed those thoughts, saying it was a "really cool scene" but "didn’t think they were actually gonna kill Cad Bane just yet."

Others pointed out the way he died – thanks to techniques Boba learned at the hands of the Tuskens – was a fitting farewell: "What a moment," said one, another said "it will be appreciated more over time."

It’s not all (two) sunshines and roses for Cad Bane’s departure on the sands of Tatooine, however.

"I loved seeing him back… But it’s a bit of a shame to have him turn up and then basically disposed of in a rather swift manner," remarked one account on Twitter.

Others were less kind: "The way they [killed] Cad Bane was lame," one commented. Another found it "unsatisfying." Elsewhere, a Book of Boba Fett viewer said Cad Bane was "absolutely wasted."

There is a beacon of hope, though. Emphasis on beacon. Fans are pointing towards Cad Bane’s post-‘death’ distress signal as evidence that he may live to see another day or have someone ready to avenge him.

No word yet on whether The Book of Boba Fett is back for a second season, but a certain Mando is making a return shortly. Here’s the latest on The Mandalorian season 3.