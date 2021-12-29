The Book of Boba Fett release schedule: when is episode 2 on Disney Plus?

The Book of Boba Fett is now on Disney Plus – but only one episode has dropped. Unlike some of Marvel’s shows, there was no double bill to kick things off. So, when is The Book of Boba Fett episode 2 releasing?

With the holiday season in full swing, it’s difficult to remember what day it is – let alone when new episodes of a show are dropping. With that in mind, we’re here to clue you in on all the essentials so you can avoid spoilers on your social media feeds: The Book of Boba Fett episode 2 release date, what time it’s streaming in the US and UK, plus a look at the wider release schedule and episode count.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Book of Boba Fett episode 2 will be released on January 5, 2022. Despite the series airing around the holidays, there’s no change in release dates – we’re getting a new episode every Wednesday.

As for times, the second episode will be available from midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern. That’s 8:00 AM GMT over in the UK.

If you’ve been staying up late (or early) for Marvel’s recent shows, you may have noticed them appearing on Disney Plus up to 15 minutes early. That’s not the case here, unfortunately. For whatever reason, Star Wars is strictly sticking to its release time.

The Book of Boba Fett release schedule and episode count

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Book of Boba Fett is set to last for six episodes, with one new episode airing every Wednesday on Disney Plus. If you want to plan out your January around Temuera Morrison’s iconic bounty hunter, that looks a little something like this.

The Book of Boba Fett episode 1: December 29 – out now

The Book of Boba Fett episode 2: January 5

The Book of Boba Fett episode 3: January 12

The Book of Boba Fett episode 4: January 19

The Book of Boba Fett episode 5: January 26

The Book of Boba Fett episode 6 [finale]: February 2

