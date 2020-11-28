The best Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals: consoles, games, headsets, and more

Quick links Jump straight to the Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals you want with these links:

Though the prospect of picking up the consoles is equivalent to that of seeing a unicorn, at least the Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals can help tide us over, stock up our setup, and save us some money. If the consoles do appear you'll have to be faster than lightning to get them, but elsewhere we're here to help with this dedicated page of Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals. And if you already have gotten your hands on a system (you lucky thing, you) we have plenty more to show beyond Xbox Series X deals on the console itself. Namely, reductions for games and accessories are pretty much guaranteed.

Suffice to say, GamesRadar+ will be buzzing all weekend to track deal updates at major retailers; we'll keep you updated with price cuts on everything from console bundles, games, and accessories to Game Pass subscriptions. You should expect to see the Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals change throughout the week and into the weekend as well, so be sure to keep this page bookmarked.

If you do so, you should be able to find a variety of new Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals every few hours. From the best Razer controllers and best Xbox Series X headsets to the best Xbox Live Gold prices and Xbox Game Pass deals , we'll be here throughout the sales event to get you a bargain. You'll find all of that and more below, so good luck in your Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals hunting!

Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals - consoles

The best Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals start with the console itself, and we're tracking stock updates from each of the major retailers to make sure you get the best chance of securing the console.

With that in mind, you'll find links straight to the storefronts below to see if anything becomes available. We'd camp on them and keep hitting refresh every now and then for the best chance of getting one.

US deals

Xbox Series X | $499.99 at Amazon

As the biggest kid on the retailer block, Amazon is likely to get more stock in for Xbox Series X. But there's a downside. Because it's the go-to destination for most shoppers, competition will be fierce. That means you'll need to be quick, so keep refreshing the page every now and then and be ready to pounce if more consoles become available. We'd also recommend having a few alternatives up your sleeve. As it happens, we've got a couple below...

Xbox Series X | $499.99 at Microsoft

If in doubt, go straight to the source. In a turn of events that will surprise precisely no-one, Microsoft has been one of the most consistent when it comes to Xbox Series X stock. It's also likely to get more in before everyone else, so keep an eye out. Plus, we've spotted a few bundles via their official store. If you want an extra controller to go with your console, this is a good way to get it.

Xbox Series X | $499.99 at Best Buy

As one of the biggest retailers in the country, Best Buy is a good bet for stock when it comes to the Xbox Series X. It's a shopping mainstay, and that means it's sure to get lots of the console in. What's more, it has the option of in-store pickups as well. That makes it a real contender, and one to consider if you don't think you'll be home for delivery of your next-gen console.

Xbox Series X | $499.99 at B&H Photo

While it's an unusual choice of retailer for Xbox Series X deals, that may actually work in your favor. You see, other shoppers might not think to look there, giving you an advantage when it comes to securing your own console. That said, we don't expect B&H Photo to have much stock. That means you'll need to move fast to ensure you don't miss out.

Xbox Series X | $499.99 at Newegg

Newegg is another more unusual choice when it comes to Xbox Series X stock; it's normally a destination for PC components, so that means fewer people might be looking there. As with every other retailer here, keep refreshing that page and cross your fingers. Maybe your toes, too.

UK deals

Xbox Series X | £449.99 at Amazon

Amazon is always a solid bet when it comes to console deals, and we don't expect it to disappoint with the Xbox Series X. Well, when it gets more stock, that is. The retail giant has been struggling to get more Xbox Series X in, so it's worth checking back every now and then to see if any offers are available. As ever, you'll need to be very quick to secure them - we suspect more than a few people will be camping on the listing page to see if deals arrive.

Xbox Series X | £449.99 Microsoft

For the best chance of an Xbox Series X, we'd suggest Microsoft. It was the most reliable source of deals when pre-orders started, and stock lasted the longest there as well. With that in mind, we expect its online store to get more stock in before Christmas. After all, this is the company behind the machine. If anyone is going to get more consoles, surely it'll be Microsoft.

Xbox Series X | £449.99 Currys PC World

Currys is a good choice when it comes to Xbox Series X deals. Thanks to its size and presence on the UK high street, it's likely to get more stock in before Christmas rolls around. That's in spite of the pandemic, too. It consistently offered deals throughout the Covid-19 lockdown on rare items like the Nintendo Switch, a console few other retailers seemed able to secure.

Xbox Series X | £449 at John Lewis

John Lewis may not be the first retailer you think of when it comes to Xbox Series X, but it's definitely one to keep in mind. It offers a two year warranty as standard on electronics, whereas most retailers only provide one. That makes it a real winner in our books, especially because new consoles can be so unpredictable. A word of caution, though. Surprisingly, the store wasn't well stocked with PS5s when pre-orders for that console started, so it might be missing some Xbox Series X deals too.

Xbox Series X | £449.99 at Argos

As another mainstay of the UK high street, Argos is going to be a retailer that's probably going to get more Xbox Series X stock. However, as with every other retailer here, expect there to be fierce competition for new consoles hitting shelves. You'll need to be very quick to get your hands on any stock that comes in.

Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals - games

If there's one thing you can be guaranteed of this sales season, it's game discounts. The Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals are full of price cuts for many of the latest releases, including the most recent Assassin's Creed and Avengers.

More are bound to appear as we march through the weekend, so keep popping back to see what else you can save.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla | $60 $49.94 at Amazon US

Loot and pillage through history in this Viking adventure, and for $10 less than normal (yeah, that's not a sentence we ever thought we'd write either). Because Valhalla only just came out, getting any money off it at all is a bargain.

Cyberpunk 2077 | $60 $49.94 at Amazon US

OK, so the free Xbox Series X upgrade isn't due to arrive until next year. But come on, that price is too hot to ignore. $10 off the MSRP before the game's even out? Yes please - don't mind if we do. Just be quick. With Cyberpunk launching this December, it'll surely go back up to full price before long.

Watch Dogs Legion | $60 $29.99 at Amazon US

Go to a dystopian future London and set things right with the latest Watch Dogs - and do so for half-price, too. That 50% price cut is a big deal on such a new release, especially because the game only launched a few weeks ago.

Marvel's Avengers | $60 $24.99 at Best Buy

Avengers, Assemble... for a whole lot less than normal. In fact, this one gets you more than 50% off the MSRP of the game. Because it offers a good Avengers story and lets you take control of icons like Iron Man or Thor, that's not to be sniffed at.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising (pre-order) | $60 $49.94 at Amazon US

A new Ubisoft adventure set way back in the mists of time and Ancient Greece is on its way to Xbox Series X this December. Happily, it's already received a tempting discount of $10. If you were interested in trying it out, now's your chance to save some cash along the way.

NBA 2K21 (Xbox Series X) | $70 $60.94 at Amazon US

This version of NBA 2K21 is for the next-gen Xbox Series X. That means it can take advantage of the system's advanced tech for superior visuals and speedier loading. Lovely.

Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals - accessories

Hunting down some accessories to go with your shiny new Xbox Series X? Now's your chance, as the Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals have been offering price cuts on some essential gear. You'll find all of the biggest savings below.

Don't forget to drop in every now and then, too. This section is being constantly updated with the latest offers.

Xbox Series X controllers

Xbox Series X headsets

If you're looking for a good headset, it's likely you'll strike lucky as a part of the Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals. We've listed a few of our favorite offers below, and they're being added to regularly.

For a better idea of what to look out for, head over to our guide on the best Xbox Series X headsets.

Razer Kraken | $80 $49.99 at Amazon US

The famous headset is as good as it's ever been, and it offers flawless sound no matter what you play. More importantly, it's consistently been one of Razer's best-selling and most popular brands for years. And this is its lowest ever price, remember.

Turtle Beach Recon 200 | $60 $29.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for an affordable headset for Xbox Series X, you should look no further than the Turtle Beach Recon 200. Save $30 on this reliable headset, while stocks last.

Astro A40 Wired | $150 $119.99 at Best Buy

This comfortable and capable wired headset from Astro has $30 off right now over at Best Buy. It's a great deal if you're looking for solid performance on a tight budget.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition | $100 $54.99 at Amazon US

This has been one of our absolute favorite gaming headsets for the main consoles in the last couple of years. Firstly, it provides exceptional sound. Secondly, it's compatible with everything and will serve you very well. Lovely. Also available in green.

Storage Expansion Cards

If you want to boost the storage of your console, you'll need an official Storage Expansion Card. Because these nifty bits of kit are made with the same technology as the Series X itself, they'll run games every bit as fast (the same can't be said of the best Xbox One external hard drives, sadly).

Should you see a discount during the Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals, don't hesitate. Because the card has only just come out, it's likely to be snapped up fast if it drops in cost.

Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Live