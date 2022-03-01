The best Elden Ring prices available now: latest deals on FromSoftware's new release

If you're waiting to get your hands on FromSoftware's latest release for a low cost of admission, you'll be eagerly watching the Elden Ring price right now. As games get more and more expensive, it can certainly pay to wait a few weeks for a significant discount. However, missing out on day one might be a little difficult for long-term fans to stomach.

That's why we're already scouting all the lowest Elden Ring prices from across the web, surfacing any deals we come across right here. With an MSRP of $59.99 / £49.99 for the base version, there's plenty of room for that cost to wiggle. However, considering the incredible popularity of this particular title any savings are going to be worth jumping on.

Of course, if you've set your sights a little higher you'll also be interested in any Elden Ring deals on the Deluxe Edition and the elusive Collector's Edition. While the latter is a little difficult to get your hands on right now, we're rounding up exactly what you get in both and all the latest stock options as well. You'll find all the latest PS5 deals and Xbox Series X deals on the Elden Ring price just below.

Today's best Elden Ring prices

You'll find all the latest Elden Ring prices sorted by platform in the comparison chart down below. Considering we're just a week into the game's release, any savings you find on offer right now are going to be particularly lucrative steals.

When will the Elden Ring price fall?

Elden Ring is the release of a generation, which means we don't expect to see many significant savings in the US for over a month. The UK is a little more lenient in its pricing, however, so if you're shopping from across the pond you may be in for a few more early discounts.

The amount of time it takes for a game to see its first major discounts depends on a lot of things, but, in general, we're expecting to see the Elden Ring price start to waver in April or May.

Because of its springtime release date, we might be in for a longer wait than we were with comparable cross-platform titles like Far Cry 6. It took roughly one month for this title to start dropping more than $5 off its price tag when it launched back in October 2021, but it did have a little help from the November sales.

With few larger sales events to piggyback from, the Elden Ring price may well stick a little longer - especially considering just how large a release this is. Even Resident Evil Village, which launched in May 2021, took until July to shed some of its MSRP on PS5, for example.

Of course, that's the console side of things. On PC we're expecting retailers like CDKeys and Green Man Gaming to offer far earlier discounts. These code sites rely on periods of heavy interest and operate in such a different manner to traditional retailers that savings appear far sooner. If you're playing on PC, then, you could already stand to save some cash on the Elden Ring price here.

Which Elden Ring editions are available?

If you're after more than that $59.99 / £49.99 price offers, you'll be interested in the Deluxe Edition and the Collectors Edition.

The Deluxe Edition offers a digital artbook and soundtrack at $79.99 / £64.99 and is currently available at a range of retailers.

For the full set, though, you'll need the Collector's Edition. Boasting a 9-inch Statue of Malenia - Blade of Miquella, steelbook, 40-page hardcover art book, and digital soundtrack, this set comes in at $189.99 / £189.99. However, stock on this pre-order edition has been difficult to come by since release, so you'll need to keep a close eye on the retailers below.

Save on the Elden Ring price with a next-gen upgrade

Like many of today's releases, picking up Elden Ring on PS4 will also net you a free upgrade to the PS5 version of the game. Interestingly, we're seeing many of these upgradeable titles taking their first price cuts on PS4 versions only. That means you can get in on some early Elden Ring deals by paying particular attention to the PS4 version of the game, which will likely be available for less than the current-gen disk shortly.

