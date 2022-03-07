The Batman scores the second highest opening weekend in the pandemic so far

The Batman has smashed the box office in its first few days of release, scoring the second highest opening weekend of the pandemic so far.

The film took home a massive $248.5 million globally across its first three days (H/T The Hollywood Reporter), putting it behind Spider-Man: No Way Home's colossal $600.8 million (domestic $260 million), but meaning The Batman has had the most successful release weekend of 2022 so far.

Domestically, The Batman took $128.5 million, with the overseas total coming in at $120 million. The Batman does not release in China until March 14, and is one of several films pulled from release in Russia.

IMAX screenings are proving popular, making up $22.3 million of the worldwide total and over $12 million of the domestic result.

The film's huge success doesn't come as a massive surprise, considering how popular the Caped Crusader is, but there were some factors that potentially could have worked against it – the film is rated 15 in the UK (but PG-13 in the US) and is almost 3 hours long. Reviews have been overall very positive, with comparisons drawn to Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight and David Fincher's Seven.

Robert Pattinson plays the titular vigilante, with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

