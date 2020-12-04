That message in The Mandalorian season 2, episode 6 has already been translated

Warning: this is the way towards major spoilers for The Mandalorian season 2 episode 6, so stop here if you haven't watched Chapter 14 yet!

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 6 brought back a very familiar face for the second time this season. Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett returned to reclaim his iconic armour – and offer Mando some help getting Grogu back from the Empire and the Darksaber-wielding Moff Gideon.

Toward the end of the episode, Boba shows Mando his chain code, which includes plenty of information about the bounty hunter. Though Din Djarin understands it with ease, it's not quite as simple for us – but a Reddit user has figured out what the code could say.

The translated image reads, from left to right: “Foundling, Took into… The year the... Concord Dawn, Mentor Jast, Father Fett, Boba Fett.”

Concord Dawn is the home planet of Boba’s father, Jango Fett. However, Boba is actually a clone of Jango, which actually makes his planet of origin Kamino. It’s possible that this is kept concealed, though, so the other planet is listed instead.

As for Mentor Jast, this could be a reference to Jaster Mereel, also from Concord Dawn. In the now-defunct Legends canon, Jaster was Jango’s adopted father. He was actually part of the reason the Death Watch, the faction Darth Maul took advantage of in his quest for power during the Siege of Mandalore, was formed in the old canon – Jaster's attempts to reform the Mandalorians as mercenaries with honour led to the violent group springing into existence.

This, in turn, led to the Mandalorian civil war, though not the canon ones Boba says his father fought in – this war between Jaster's followers and the Death Watch is no longer part of continuity. Plus, the Death Watch's origin story now revolves around the Clone Wars.

Boba also reveals that, like Mando, Jango was a foundling – and in the Legends canon, he was taken in by Jaster after his family died, much like what happened to Din. The chain code appears to continue beyond what was able to be translated, fading out into unreadable symbols, so the rest of Boba’s shadowy past will have to remain a mystery for now.

We’ll hopefully learn more about Boba Fett as The Mandalorian heads towards its finale. For now, check out our The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule so you don’t miss the next episode dropping on Disney Plus.