TalkRadar UK #19: End of year Xbox 360 special

Bonesof contention

- Why it's hard to show the bottom of an avatar's shoe

- The highs and lows of 2009 for Microsoft

- How Modern Warfare 2 is a bit like a cake (or IS it?)

- Xbox man Mike says PlayStation 3 had the best game this year

- No new Xbox until (gasp) 2016. What?!

- Project Natal 'doesn't quite work yet'

Post date: Wednesday23rd December 2009

Running time:48m 22 s

Music by:Sabrepulse



