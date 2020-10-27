Super Mario 3D All-Stars deals - get the best price

Now that the game is getting new camera controls for an improved experience, it's definitely a good time to hunt down Super Mario 3D All-Stars deals if you haven't already. This bundle brings three of the character's most beloved adventures onto Switch, but you'll need to move fast if you want to get them - there's a limited number of physical copies available. What's more, both physical and digital versions are only available to purchase until March 31, 2021.

Announced as part of the mascot's 35th birthday, this collection offers Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy in one handy package. Because these games originally launched on the N64, Gamecube, and Wii respectively, getting hold of them for the Switch has been literally impossible until now. As a result, being able to grab all three with Super Mario 3D All-Stars deals is exciting news. Particularly because they took the franchise in such unique, unexpected directions - 64 was the first 3D Mario game, Sunshine toyed with new water mechanics, and Galaxy played with gravity.

It's not the only resurrection happening over at Nintendo, either. As of February 2021, you'll be able to pick up a Nintendo Switch version of the previously Wii U-exclusive Super Mario 3D World. Intriguingly, it also comes with something called 'Bowser's Fury'. We'll have to wait and see exactly what that means.

But back to business. As we mentioned before, you can get physical or digital Super Mario 3D All-Stars deals. While the boxed version comes as a standard Switch cartridge, the digital alternative is saved straight to your Switch (in which case, it's a good idea to make sure you've got enough memory or a Nintendo Switch SD card to put it onto).

Ready to get started? Here are the best Super Mario 3D All-Stars deals we can find out in the wild.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars deals - physical edition

You can get your physical Super Mario 3D All-Stars deals from... well, not many places, actually. If you live Stateside, Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart seem to be your best bet. It's not listed in very many other places, which tracks with Nintendo's claim that this will be a limited retail release.

It's not widely available in the UK either beyond the usual suspects like Amazon and Game. However, that's not to say this is how it'll always be. We'll update this page as soon as anything changes.

No matter what, it's better to act sooner than later when it comes to the physical edition. They'll be in short supply, and the game is only purchasable until March 31, 2021.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars deals - digital edition

Getting digital Super Mario 3D All-Stars deals is much easier than a physical one. Namely, the official Nintendo store has a link up and ready to go. Better still, it won't run out of stock unlike the limited retail release.

We've listed the digital offers below and will keep this page updated with any new deals that appear. Just remember, the game is only purchasable digitally until March 31, 2021.

Getting the most out of your Super Mario deal

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To get the most out of Super Mario 3D All-Stars deals, you'll want to aim for a Nintendo Switch setup that's as optimized as possible. For starters, you'll need Joy-Cons to play Super Mario Galaxy: its original Wii release used motion control, and that's the case here as well. If you don't have one to hand or your original set broke, check out these cheap Nintendo Switch controller offers.

Of all the other Nintendo Switch accessories out there, another one is almost as important: a memory card. If you're buying Super Mario 3D All-Stars digitally, you'll need to download it onto the console's rather limited 32GB hard drive. If you're close to filling that up and don't want to delete anything, an SD card will save your bacon. And the game, obviously.

