Studio Ghibli’s Earwig and the Witch has a release date – for cinemas and HBO Max

Studio Ghibli’s newest movie, Earwig and the Witch, now has a US release date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the movie will be released in selected cinemas on February 3 in both subtitled and English-dubbed versions On February 5, the movie will get an at-home release on HBO Max. There’s no word of a UK release date yet, though, unfortunately – Deadline reported that it’s been picked up by a distributor across the pond, but nothing else has been announced yet.

Directed by Goro Miyazaki, son of the studio’s co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, Earwig and the Witch is Studio Ghibli’s first 3D CGI animated movie and the studio’s first feature film since 2014’s When Marnie Was There . Miyazaki Jr.’s previous directorial Ghibli work includes 2006’s Tales from Earthsea and 2011’s From Up on Poppy Hill .

The movie follows Earwig, a 10-year-old girl in ‘90s England who’s adopted by Bella Yaga, a selfish witch, and taken away from the orphanage she loves. With the help of a talking cat, Earwig uses her wit to show the witch who‘s boss. The English-language voice cast includes Richard E. Grant, Kacey Musgraves, and Dan Stevens. It’s based on the children’s novel of the same by Diana Wynne Jones – she also wrote Howl’s Moving Castle , which was adapted into a Ghibli movie in 2004.

The Japanese studio is known for its iconic animated movies, including My Neighbour Totoro, Spirited Away , and Kiki’s Delivery Service. Miyazaki Sr., who has helmed the majority of the studio’s output along with his co-founder Isao Takahata, is set to take a seat in the writer/director chair again for 2023’s upcoming How Do You Live?.