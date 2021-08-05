Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 announced by Disney

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 has officially been announced.

The animated Clone Wars spinoff will be returning for a second installment on Disney Plus in 2022.

"Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney Plus," Michael Paull, President of Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, said. "As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can't wait for the second season of this fan-favorite animated series."

Executive producer Dave Filoni commented: "The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney Plus and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch."

The two-part finale of season 1 is arriving to Disney Plus imminently, so this news couldn't come at a better time. The series follows Clone Force 99, an elite squadron with genetic differences to their clone siblings, and shows the aftermath of the Clone Wars – and the rise of the Empire. The team has also picked up a young clone companion named Omega along the way, and familiar faces like Fennec Shand, the Emperor, Cad Bane, Saw Gerrera, and Tarkin have all made appearances, too.

This is far from the only Star Wars show headed to Disney Plus. The Mandalorian season 3 is due to start filming "soon," according to Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito, while Obi-Wan Kenobi is in production now. The Book of Boba Fett is due to arrive later this year, and there's also Andor and Ahsoka in the works.

While you wait for The Bad Batch season 2, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.