Star Wars merch deals cut prices on toys and figures by up to 60% for May 4

With May 4 (Star Wars Day) now upon us, plenty of Star Wars merch has had a discount

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Star Wars Day (AKA May 4) has come back around, and that means offers on all kinds of Star Wars merch. In celebration of the event, we've rounded up the most tempting discounts here.

Chief among them would be the massive saving on Galactic Snackin' Grogu at Amazon. This particular piece of Star Wars merch has tumbled from $84.99 to just $27.99, which is a drop of well over 60%. Considering how hot it was over the Christmas period (and how freakin' adorable it is, never mind anything else), that's an impressive reduction.

Another noteworthy saving is this price cut for the first volume of From a Certain Point of View, the collection of short stories set during the original Star Wars movie. That's fallen by 20% to just $12.69 at Amazon.

Star Wars merch deals

Galactic Snackin' Grogu | $84.99

Galactic Snackin' Grogu | $84.99 $27.99 at Amazon
Save over 60% - We've seen our fair share of Baby Yoda toys, and this one might be the cutest. Plus, it's reduced by an absurd amount and has hit its lowest ever price. Just make sure you buy extra AA batteries to keep this little guy running!

UK price: £58.99 £34.38 from Amazon

From a Certain Point of View book | $18

From a Certain Point of View book | $18 $12.69 at Amazon
Save 30% - With 40 short stories taking place during the first Star Wars film, this book sheds light on parts of the saga we've never seen before. It features the best and brightest authors, so this is a must-have for fans.

UK deal: £9.99 £8.19 at Amazon

Lego Boba Fett's Starship | $49.99

Lego Boba Fett's Starship | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save 20% - The esteemed bounty hunter has gotten an all-new Lego kit to celebrate his return in The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett TV shows. We've seen this set in person, and can confirm that it's as cool as it looks.

UK deal: £44.99 £35.99 at Amazon

Lego Darth Vader Helmet | $69.99

Lego Darth Vader Helmet | $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon
Save 20% - If you're looking for a cool collectible you can display with pride, this Lego kit fits the bill. Besides being small enough not to dominate the space it's in, it isn't too complicated to build either... but still looks fantastic.

UK deal: £59.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Lego Star Wars The Child | $79.99

Lego Star Wars The Child | $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon
Save 20% - 'Baby Yoda' is coming in clutch once again with a tempting offer on his Lego set. Besides providing a cute shelf ornament, putting this kit together is a great way to spend a date-night.

UK price: £69.99 £52.99 at Amazon

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott

As the site's Tabletop & Merch Editor, you'll find my grubby paws on everything from board game reviews to Lego buying guides. I have been writing about games in one form or another since 2012 and can normally be found cackling over some evil plan I've cooked up for my group's next Dungeons & Dragons campaign.