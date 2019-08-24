New Star Wars 9 footage from D23 shows Rey using double-sided red lightsaber - description

New footage for Star Wars 9: Rise of Skywalker has debuted to an expectant crowd at D23. While the trailer shown to the crowd has not been released to the public (or online), our writers were at the D23 panel to witness the new footage, which included a final shot of a certain Jedi knight seemingly turning to the Dark side.

The footage began with a montage of the older Star Wars movies, including footage from the original, prequel and sequel trilogy. Then, the first new shot: Rey, Poe, Finn, C3PO and R2D2 all on a new desert planet. They look out at a huge bustling market-type location.

Then, a montage of stunning new scenes, including one shot of a hundred Star Destroyers suspended in space, and C3PO with red eyes. Also seen: Kylo Ren and Rey having an epic lightsabre fight as waves crash around them. Rey, at this moment has a blue lightsabre... and in the final moments, she has a red one.

Does she turn to the Dark side? The fleeting shot, which lasted two seconds, saw Rey wearing an ominous hood and wielding a double ended red sabre, modelled after her staff, first seen in The Force Awakens.

The debate will surely rage as to whether this is a Palpatine-induced vision or her future. All we know for now is, Rise of the Skywalker looks set to be phenomenal.

A new Star Wars 9 poster has also been released and is available to see below. Director JJ Abrams also spoke about Carrie Fisher's inclusion in the movie, saying: “We couldn’t possibly tell the end of these films without Leia. Carrie as Leia gets to be in the film using Force Awakens footage.”

