Spider-Man Remastered new suits also confirmed for Spider-Man PS4

The new suits coming to Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 will also appear in the original version, eventually.

Along with giving Peter Parker a new face , bumping up the game's overall visual quality, and offering a selection of modes for performance and visual quality, Insomniac Games has confirmed that Spider-Man Remastered will include three new suits for our webhead pal. One will be a replica of the suit Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker wore in The Amazing Spider-Man films and the other two are secrets for now.

Insomniac Games community director James Stevenson confirmed on Twitter that the new suits will make their way back to Spider-Man PS4.

I spent a bunch of time chasing this for you and I’m pleased to say they will come to PS4. Exact timing TBDOctober 21, 2020

Sony has clarified that Spider-Man Remastered won't be offered as a free upgrade for PS4 players , so at least it's some consolation that you won't need to buy the new version of the game to enjoy the three new suits. We don't know how long it will take for Insomniac to make it happen, but you can count on swinging through Manhattan as the ultimate Andrew Garfield cosplayer on your good old PS4 someday.

Spider-Man Remastered will be included as part of the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition bundle. That will be the only way to pick up a copy of the game at launch, but if previous bundled-in remasters are any indication, there's a good chance Sony will start selling it on its own sometime after launch.