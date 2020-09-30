Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered gives Peter Parker a new face

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is packed full of PS5-powered visual upgrades for the original game, and one of the biggest changes is a face transplant for Peter Parker.
Insomniac Games showed off Spider-Man's new kisser in a scene trailer, taking us back to when we see Dr. Octavius wearing his uncanny robo-tentacle suit for the first time. The new Parker has much more of a baby face than the old one, though he isn't based off of Tom Holland.
"In order to bring the best performances to players with our next-generation Marvel’s Spider-Man games, we have recast the face of Peter Parker," Insomniac Games community director James Stevenson explained on the PlayStation Blog.
"We loved working with John Bubniak on the original game; however, to get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture, we have cast Ben Jordan to be the face model for Peter Parker on the PS5 console. He looks incredible in-game, and Yuri’s moving performances take on a new life."
This Tweet from Andy Kelly puts the two Parkers side-by-side in the same scene for handy comparison purposes.
Insomniac also showed off our first look at the new Performance Mode for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, which lets you swing through the city at a slick 60 frames per second.
Whatever mode you play on, you'll also enjoy improved Photo Mode features ported over from Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and much faster load times. You can always turn the fast travel cutscenes back on if you miss watching Spider-Man take the subway.
Check out this early look at one of the alternative suits you'll be able to rock in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.