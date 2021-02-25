Spider-Man: No Way Home is Tom Holland's last contracted Spidey movie

Spider-Man 3, which we now know is officially titled Spider-Man: No Way Home, is Tom Holland's last contracted Spidey film.

While promoting his new film Cherry, which is directed by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Holland was asked by Collider about whether he's contracted for any further Spider-Man movies. "[No Way Home] would be my last one [under contract] so I've always said to them if they want me back I'll be there in a heartbeat," Holland said. "I've loved every minute of being a part of this amazing world. It's changed my life for the better, I'm so lucky to be here. If they want me back I'll be there, if they don't I will walk off into the sunset a very, very happy person because it's been an amazing journey."

At one point, it looked like Spidey would be leaving the MCU entirely, but Marvel Studios and Sony struck a deal to ensure that wouldn't have to happen.

"The way I understand it is that agreement between the two studios has already happened. I don't think that they're going to run into the same troubles that they did as we were going into… was it Spider-Man 2? Far from Home had come out and then the whole thing happened between Sony and Marvel," Holland reflected. "I think the two studios have worked that out, and I don't think that that will be a problem in the future."

He added: "That said, I'm just the actor and I was a part of a few phone calls during that process, but I think they love working with each other, I think they found a way in which it can be beneficial for both studios, and I'm just kind of like a kid in the middle of it, between two parents during an argument."

Most Marvel main characters get a trilogy – apart from Thor, who's getting Thor: Love and Thunder as the fourth installment in his story – so it would make sense if No Way Home is the last Spidey solo movie in the MCU. Still, Peter Parker popped up in Captain America: Civil War as well as Endgame and Infinity War, and there's no in-universe reason he can't have similar cameos or supporting roles in future MCU installments – and now we know Holland wants to stick around, too.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will release this December 17, 2021. Until then, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 so far.