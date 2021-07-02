Spider-Man 3 merchandise confirms a Marvel crossover (but not the one you’re thinking of)

A new Spider-Man 3 Lego set appears to confirm a new suit for Tom Holland’s wallcrawler and a crossover with more Marvel characters from the wider world of the MCU – just not the ones you’re thinking of.

Lego has unveiled the Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop build on its official site. A few things will immediately catch the eye: namely, Doctor Strange and Wong are set to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme was heavily linked to an appearance in the threequel late last year, but this is as close to confirmation as we’ll get until an inevitable trailer.

🚨 👀 🚨“Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop”#SpiderManNoWayHome LEGO | https://t.co/31DeSWKoMq pic.twitter.com/ZbhqlqrXO1July 1, 2021 See more

Additionally, Spidey seems to have a slightly altered suit than the ones found in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home, and Avengers: Infinity War. The Iron Man-inspired gold trim stays, however, with black-lined arms.

Wong, rocking a full head of hair, is also found seemingly in the clutches of a robot, while Doctor Strange, Spidey, and Zendaya’s MJ all prepare themselves for attack.

It’s a safe bet that this is likely going to be the all-action follow-up to the very first Spider-Man 3 image. There, Peter, MJ, and Ned were seen sneaking around a shadowy building – something that many thought was the Sanctum Santorum at the time.

There are also two other Lego sets that have appeared alongside the main Sanctum Santorum set.

Spider-Man’s Drone Duel features Spider-Man and Vulture duking it out in the skies, while Spider-Man vs. Mysterio’s Drone Attack includes Nick Fury as well as Jake Gyllenhaal’s supervillain. They are, curiously enough, each carrying the No Way Home branding but are "inspired" by Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home respectively. Will these set-pieces be in the final movie? Unlikely, but who's to say – we may be heading through the multiverse.

There are still some Spideys who are conspicuous by their absence from the Lego sets. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s webheads have long been linked with an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. There’s no official confirmation yet, though Doctor Octopus actor Alfred Molina may have given the game away by revealing details of Doc Ock’s return after his ‘death’ in the Tobey Maguire-starring Spider-Man 2 in 2004.

New suit, new crossovers – and this is just the start. Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17. For more on the MCU’s multiverse-shaped future, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4.