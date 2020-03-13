Spider-Man 3 July filming date confirmed, Tom Holland calls story "absolutely insane"

Tom Holland has confirmed that Spider-Man 3 will begin filming in July, meanwhile calling the sequel's story "absolutely insane."

In an interview with the Inquirer , Holland was asked to confirm whether he was set to star in a new Spider-Man movie. "Yes is the answer to that question. I’m super happy about it. We will be shooting “Spider-Man 3” in July in Atlanta," he replied.

A few other key details were revealed in the interview, such as the return of Zendaya as Mary-Jane. "Zendaya will most definitely be in the film," Holland confirmed. However, the actor was shy to get into plot specifics regarding the dynamic between Peter Parker and Mary-Jane. "As to the relationship between Peter and MJ, I’m not too sure what it will be."

After a tumultuous period of time where it was unclear - even doubtful - that Holland's Spider-Man would ever feature in another MCU movie, it seems Spider-Man 3 is barrelling full-speed ahead. Though we're still short on details, Holland's enthusiasm is infectious. In August , he described the sequel as "something very special" and "very different," and you can go ahead and color me thoroughly intrigued.

By all indications, it sounds like the turbulence between Disney and Sony has mostly settled. Just last month , Sony boss Tom Rothman expressed confidence in the two companies' relationship, describing recent negotiations as "a win-win" for both Marvel and Sony.