Sony boss discusses Spider-Man's future in the MCU

Midway through 2019, Spider-Man's future looked bleak. Reports emerged that the webslinger could be spinning his own web of future films unrelated to the MCU – all due to some rumoured fallings out between Sony and Disney over the earnings of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home.

Thankfully, the two companies sorted things out, and Tom Holland's Peter Parker remains part of the MCU – the only after-effects seem to be that Sony's Morbius and Venom could be somehow linked to Holland's movies.

With this all in mind, fans have questioned whether the fate of Spider-Man could once again be in the balance. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony boss Tom Rothman put those fears to rest.

Asked whether the deal with Disney would last, he replied: "I hope so. I think this was a classic win-win-win. I think it was a win for Sony. I think it was a win for Disney. I think it was a win for fans and moviegoers. The only thing I would say about that is that news cycles and the rhythm of negotiations don’t necessarily overlap... I think we would have gotten there and the news got ahead of some things."

