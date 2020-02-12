Sony dates new "untitled Marvel movie" for October 2021

Sony's web of Marvel movies continues to grow. The studio has reportedly scheduled an "untitled Marvel movie" for October 8, 2021. Which Marvel property will fill that slot remains a mystery – but that doesn't mean we can't speculate.

Box-office tracker ERC made the announcement, with Sony not going into any more detail. Already in the pipeline is Morbius and Venom 2 (both due later this year), plus Sony's collaboration with Marvel Studios, the as-yet-untitled third Spider-Man movie, due July 16, 2021.

There are a couple of options that could fill the October 2021 slot. It was previously reported that a Madame Web movie, scripted by Morbius writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, was in the works at Sony. There was also talk of a Kraven the Hunter movie – which has since been put in limbo – and two other separate female-led outings: one for Black Cat and the other for Silver Sable. The pair were meant to star in a movie together, Silver & Black, but that was cancelled in favour of two solo movies.

There's also a Sinister Six movie still being planned, something that has been around in various forms for nearly a decade now. Could this finally be the time to launch the villain team-up? After all, come October 2021, the likes of Vulture, Morbius, Mysterio, Venom, and whoever appears in Spider-Man 3 will have all been introduced into this weird MCU/Spider-Verse crossover universe.

Whatever the case, we'll be keeping an eye on the situation.