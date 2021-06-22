Never mind the new versions, Sony's still awesome WF-1000XM3 and WH-1000XM3 headphones have never been cheaper

We love it when brand new headphones come out. Sure, it's a chance for audio experts like Sony to stretch the boundaries once more, but it also means you can get fantastic reductions on older models. And with the recent arrivals of the Mark 4 series, we're seeing some all-time low prices some of the best Sony headphones ever made.

The over-ear Sony WH-1000XM3 is still an incredible pair of noise-cancelling headphones and their in-ear counterparts (WF-1000XM3) are ideal if you're after something a bit more low-key for listening on the move and packing away easily whenever you arrive. Both brilliant, both cheaper than ever before. But these are time-limited Prime Day deals that end today.

Don't feel left out in the US as the WH-1000XM£ headphones are currently $100 off at Amazon too, going for just $239. The in-ear Wf-1000XM3s are down to $148 today.

With so many options on the market now boasting longer battery lives than ever and flawless noise cancelling, sometimes you need to cut through the chaos and find the sound that's right for you - trust us, these sound seriously good.

If you're on the fence about whether to spend this kind of money on a set of premium headphones, we understand, it can be tough deciding what will live on your head daily for potentially the next few years. That's why our best headphones guide is sure to help your buying process - in which the XM3 line ranks very highly!

Save £132: It may be getting on a little now, having been originally released in 2018, but that's no reason to count out these excellent-sounding headphones. For a start, they are Amazon Alexa-enabled and have an impressive 30-hour battery life. Couple that with phenomenal active noise-cancelling (which has pretty much received universal acclaim across the board, and for good reason) and you've got a great piece of tech on your hands. If black isn't your colour, it also comes in suave silver.

Save £90: If headphones are a little cumbersome for your everyday use (we've been there many times), then these WF-XM3 earbuds pack a mean punch in a much smaller form factor. Similar to other true wireless-capable earphones, they carry a playtime of up to 8-hours on a single charge, with the case able to support three additional charging cycles - for a combined 32-hour lifespan - if you keep the carrier close to hand.

