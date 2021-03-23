The best Sony A90J prices and deals right now

Now they're out in the wild, it'd a great time to look for a Sony A90J deal. Sure to be one of the best gaming TVs of this year and the next few, getting the best Sony A90J price you can find is the best way to grab this new set and elevate your 4K TV setup to the next level.

This panel has all the hallmarks of a contender for the best OLED TV and will compete with all those existing and future models competing to be the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as those eyeing up the mantle of best 120Hz 4K TV. It has it all, so why shouldn't it compete on all these fronts? Anyway, you're here to find out the best Sony A90J deals and prices so here are the latest offerings from retailers that our price-finding tech can dig out.

While Sony's range of OLEDs is historically a little bit tighter than LG's, for example, it does have pedigree in the field; the Sony Bravia KD48A9BU is among our picks for the top OLED panels for a reason, after all.

However, the A90J will be the pick of the new-generation bunch and be a great companion for PS5 owners in particular, who like their setup to be all Sony. In terms of specifics, the A90J will have everything you expect from a premium 4K TV in the year 2021: HDMI 2.1 ports meaning support for 4K-120Hz gaming, variable refresh rate, auto low-latency mode, support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision, Sony's excellent Cognitive Processor XR, clarity enhancements, color enhancements, motion enhancements, and more. It'll even feature snazzy audio and Sony's own Acoustic Surface Audio+ - where the panel itself becomes a speaker. Neat.

All in, it's got everything to compete with the best, and if you're interested in finding the Sony A90J deal for you, then these specs prove you've got good reason to do so.

Sony's TVs have always had a premium attached to them and while this is no different with the A90J, its world-beating specs, features, and exquisite OLED panel have the makings of a great gaming, entertainment, or everyday companion. It's only just gone on sale recently so finding a deal might be hard, but if you've got your heart set on it, then there are the latest prices again, just before you go, so we can point you in the right direction - though be sure to check back if nothing catches your eye today, as our price finding moles scour thousands of listings every day to present you with the best Sony A90J price.

