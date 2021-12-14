Simu Liu talks Shang-Chi 2: "We get to tell more story and delve deeper into the characters"

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has talked about the upcoming sequel movie.

Director Daniel Cretton has signed a deal with Disney which includes making the sequel, as well as small screen projects for Disney Plus and Hulu. The news came after Shang-Chi debuted to record-breaking box office numbers.

"I guess I wasn't the most surprised, given everything that had happened," Liu told ComicBook.com of the sequel news. "I'm so relieved to hear that [Cretton] was confirmed to come back, again not a surprise, but it's just so good to feel the engine turning again, and to be like, okay, great, we get to tell more story and delve deeper into the characters, and hopefully provide more of those badass fight sequences."

Plot details on the sequel are currently non-existent, but the post-credits scenes teased Shang-Chi potentially becoming an Avenger, as well as his sister Xialing taking over the Ten Rings group. We can probably expect the follow-up to pick up on those plot threads, then.

The next Marvel release to hit the big screen is Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is shaping up to be a multiversal adventure. Former Spideys Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield are rumored to be making an appearance, and trailers have revealed the return of Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard.

No Way Home arrives December 15 in the UK and December 17 in the US, while Shang-Chi 2 doesn't currently have a release date. In the meantime, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.