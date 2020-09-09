The best The Sims 4 Star Wars cheats (including one that lets you have babies with Kylo Ren)

If you're looking for The Sims 4 Star Wars cheats, then you've come to the right place. While The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu game pack has tons of content for you to enjoy, there are some pesky restrictions you may want to get around.

Keep in mind you'll need to be in Batuu for these cheats to work. Here's how to get to Batuu in Sims 4 Star Wars. You'll also need to open up the cheat console by pressing CTRL + Shift + C on your PC, then entering the cheat "testingcheats true" to guarantee they'll work.

Whether you're looking to bring Kylo Ren back to your regular-world Sim home for a date or you'd like to get a lightsaber in your inventory for free, these are, in fact, the Sims 4 Star Wars cheats you're looking for.

Sims 4 Star Wars cheats

In order to enter Sims 4 Star Wars cheats you'll need to press certain keys to bring up a text box or interact with your sims. What buttons to press depends on what platform you're using, so check the list below before you get cheating.

The Sims 4 PC cheats : Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press c

: Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press c The Sims 4 Mac cheats : Hold Command and Shift, then press c

: Hold Command and Shift, then press c The Sims 4 PS4 cheats : Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once

: Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once The Sims 4 Xbox One cheats: Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once

Change your Sims 4 Star Wars Faction reputations

If you're looking to quickly adjust your reputation between the First Order, Scoundrels, and Resistance, this cheat is what you'll need. Keep in mind that positive points in the First Order reputation will lower your Resistance rep the exact same amount of points. You'll be able to add progress to your Sims' reputation, set their exact reputation level, or set the reputation level to just before you level up.

Here's the cheat: Shift + Click on your Sim > Batuu Cheats > Batuu Reputation

Unlimited Galactic credits

You can change the number at the end of this cheat (500) to any value in order to increase your Galactic Credits by that amount every time you enter the cheat.

Open up the cheat console and enter this code: bucks.update_bucks_by_amount 51201 500

Change Faction World States

This is an important cheat if you're interested in having babies with Kylo Ren or Rey. You have to be in Batuu for this cheat to work, and it'll increase your changes of finding iconic Star Wars characters walking around Batuu. It'll also drop the banners of the particular Faction in that district.

Here's the cheat: Shift + Click your Sim > Batuu Cheats > Faction World States

Get Kylo Ren or Rey in your household (and make babies with them)

This is the one I'm the most excited about for *reasons*. In The Sims 4 Star Wars game pack, none of the characters you encounter in Batuu can enter the "real world" unless you use this cheat. First, use the above cheat to change the Faction World State to rank 3 for the First Order (or rank 3 for the Resistance) to increase your chances of finding Kylo (or Rey).

Here's the cheat: Shift + Click on Kylo Ren (or Rey) > Add to Family

You'll then have to take Kylo home to change his outfit (put him in a soft knit sweater, please) and give him your last name. You can't do this in Batuu.

Unlock every clothing piece in Create-A-Sim

Some of the new clothing options in Create-A-Sim are locked until you reach a certain Faction level. If you'd like a piece of clothing right away, you'll need to enter this code.

Open up the cheat console and enter this code: cas.unlockbytag GP09

Get Batuu items in your inventory for free

Instead of having to find Kyber Crystals and lightsaber hilts and piecing them together at Savi's Lightsaber shop, you can use this cheat to get one in you inventory right away. There's a ton of items you'll get by using this cheat code on a specific Sim.

Here's the cheat: Shift + Click on your Sim > Batuu Cheats > Give Batuu Items

Max your Lightsaber Duel skill

My Sim was painfully bad at Lightsaber duels and kept losing them - well not anymore with this cheat. The max level is 10, so you can change the number at the end of this cheat from 1 through 10 to set your skill level to that.

Open up the cheat console and enter this code: stats.set_skill_level Skill_Fitness 10

