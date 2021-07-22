She-Hulk reportedly casts Arrow actor Josh Segarra in an unknown role

She-Hulk has reportedly added another actor to its impressive cast.

Deadline reports that Josh Segarra has joined the line-up in an unknown role. Segarra is probably best known for his role as Adrian Chase, AKA Prometheus, on The CW's Arrow show. He also appeared as CO Stefanovic in Netflix's Orange is the New Black, and can next be seen in HBO Max's The Other Two.

Not much is known about She-Hulk just yet, aside from the fact that it will be a legal comedy. Marvel Studios President Feige has hinted that other Marvel characters could be turning up in the show, which sparked speculation that Charlie Cox's Daredevil would be making a return to the MCU. He is a lawyer, after all…

Alongside Segarra, the series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the titular She-Hulk. She'll be joined by Mark Ruffalo, reprising his role of Bruce Banner, AKA the Hulk (and Jennifer's cousin). Jameela Jamil has also confirmed she's part of the series, and is reportedly playing the villain Titania. Tim Roth reprises his role of Abomination from The Incredible Hulk, and Hamilton's Renée Elise Goldsberry plays a character named Amelia, while Ginger Gonzaga has an unknown role. Kat Coiro and Anu Valia will direct the show, and Rick and Morty's Jessica Gao is the head writer.

She-Hulk is expected to land on Disney Plus sometime in 2022, while Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel have been confirmed to arrive this year. These are far from the only MCU shows in the works, though, with Moon Knight, Armor Wars, and Ironheart among Marvel's upcoming small screen offerings. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki are all streaming in their entirety on Disney Plus, and have each been a hit for Marvel – with WandaVision scooping a massive 23 Emmy nominations, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier five.

Next on the release slate is What If…?, an animated series which will explore alternate takes on familiar MCU stories, like Killmonger rescuing Tony Stark in Afghanistan, or T'Challa becoming Star-Lord.

The MCU continues on the big screen this year with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man 3, officially titled Spider-Man: No Way Home, all hitting theaters before the end of 2021.

