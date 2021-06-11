Marvel's She-Hulk series scores a villain in Jameela Jamil

She-Hulk has found her nemesis. The upcoming Disney Plus show will feature The Good Place's Jameela Jamil in what Variety calls "a major role" as Titania. A frequent antagonist to the titular She-Hulk, she's a supervillainess with incredible strength.

Here's how the official Marvel site describes Titania's backstory: "The more popular girls in high school would tease her with the name 'Skeeter,' short for mosquito, and the name stuck...she had only enough time for work and school and little else, and she spend her spare time dreaming of winning the lottery or of being struck with a sudden superhuman origin," which then comes at the hands of Dr. Doom, although we expect that'll change for this version of the character.

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) leads the show as Jennifer Walters, who also goes by the name She-Hulk. Following a blood transfusion from her famous cousin, Bruce Banner, Walters soon realizes she's inherited Bruce's gamma-infused gifts. When Walters "hulks out" she however manages to keep control a little more than Bruce.

The show's supporting cast includes Renée Elise Goldsberry as a character named Amelia and Ginger Gonzaga plays Jennifer's best friend. Tim Roth reprises his role as Emil Blonsky/The Abomination from 2008's The Incredible Hulk with Mark Ruffalo also back as Hulk. Kat Coiro and Anu Valia direct the series. Rick and Morty's Jessica Gao is on board as head writer.

Described as a half-hour legal comedy, She-Hulk will be, according to Marvel chief Kevin Feige "unlike anything Marvel has done before." With Coiro's background directing shows like Brooklyn 99 and Modern Family and Gao's history scribbling for Rick and Morty sounds like the comedy part is in good hands.

If the success of WandaVision and Loki is any indication; Marvel's struck a chord of late with its small screen slate. Those two shows balance a nice mix of esoteric comedy with familiar Marvel themes. She-Hulk's got the ingredients to be a welcome addition to that roster.

While we've no firm release date just yet, She-Hulk is expected to land on Disney Plus in 2022. In the meantime, check out our picks of the best shows on Disney Plus to stream now.