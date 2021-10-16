Shazam 2 debuts first behind the scenes look at DC FanDome

A behind the scenes teaser for Shazam 2, officially titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods, has been unveiled at DC FanDome.

The footage shows off the epic new locations, mythological creatures, and even Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as the villains in the follow-up to Shazam! "It's fun all around. You're in store for a treat," Zachary Levi, who plays the older version of Billy Batson, said in the teaser.

Also returning with Levi is Asher Angel, who plays Billy's younger self once again. Jack Dylan Grazer is also back as Freddy Freeman, while West Side Story star Rachel Zegler has been cast in an unknown role. The older and younger incarnations of the Shazam family will also return, played by the same actors, with the exception of Mary – this time round, Grace Fulton will play both versions of her character.

As for the villains, Mirren will play Hespera, and Liu portrays Kalypso. Neither character has a basis in DC Comics, but they're daughters of the Titan Atlas in Greek mythology. Interestingly, Atlas is one of the sources of Billy's powers – Shazam is an acronym which spells out all the mythological figures he derives his abilities from: Solomon's wisdom, Hercules' strength, Atlas' stamina, Zeus' power, Achilles' courage, and Mercury's speed.

While Black Adam and Billy Batson are foes in DC Comics, Shazam 2 director David F. Sandberg has confirmed that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's character won't be appearing in this movie.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods arrives June 2, 2023. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU – and if you're not already streaming it, see how to watch DC FanDome.