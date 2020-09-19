Serie A live stream: How to watch Italian football online from anywhere

Serie A is back, and though Juventus wear the scudetto on their shirts for the ninth season in a row, the sense of a possible changing of the guard surrounds the 2020/21 season. The Old Lady clinched the title by the skin of her false teeth last time out, and champions though they are, the risky appointment of managerial novice Andrea Pirlo coupled with the steady improvement of their rivals makes this the most difficult to predict Serie A season in quite some time. Read on to find out how to get a Serie A live stream for all the 2020/21 season from anywhere, so you can see the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paulo Dybala strut their stuff every weekend.

How to get a Serie A live stream from anywhere The 2020/21 Serie A season runs from September 19 to May 23, 2021. In the UK, Premier Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of Serie A football, showing a minimum of seven games every gameweek. Serie A coverage details for the US, Canada, and Australia are detailed below, and if you're abroad right now you can try this VPN deal, which will enable you to access your local feed just as if you were at home.

It may seem ludicrous to criticize a side that has just won Serie A nine times in a row, but it's hard to escape the impression that Juve have stagnated over recent years. Inter Milan finished just one point behind them last season while playing a much more fluid brand of football, and the chasing pack behind them contains the heavyweights Lazio, Roma, AC Milan and Atalanta, who have now finished third twice in a row. To be fair, Juventus did win the title with a few games to spare and basically made no effort for the final few games of the season and lost both, probably to rest players for their Champions League fixtures - which they blew anyway.

Antonio Conte's Inter look likely to push the champions all the way again this season, though their city rivals Milan have used the summer transfer window to heavily strengthen their squad, adding Simon Kjaer, Brahim Díaz and Ante Rebic to an already promising line-up. That said, there's still plenty of time for more transfer action, with the window not closing until October 5.

At the other end of the table, it will be intriguing to see how Benevento, under the stewardship of legendary Juve/Milan striker Pippo Inzaghi, fare. They dominated Serie B last season, finishing 20 points ahead of their nearest rivals, and their derby clashes with Napoli this season will see the Insigne brothers go head to head, while the Inzaghi brothers will duel when Lazio come to town.

Crotone, relegated two years ago, join Benevento in the top-flight alongside Serie A debutants Spezia, with survival the main goal for all three clubs. Read on to find out how to get a Serie A live stream from anywhere in the world.

This weekend's Serie A fixtures

Saturday, September 19

Fiorentina vs Torino, 5pm BST

Hellas Verona vs Roma, 7.45pm BST

Sunday, September 20

Parma vs Napoli, 11.30am BST

Genoa vs Crotone, 2pm BST

Sassuolo vs Cagliari, 5pm BST

Juventus vs Sampdoria, 7.45pm BST

Live stream Serie A online in the UK

Premier Sports

Premier Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of Serie A football in the UK, and it carries at least seven games from each gameweek. It's available through both Sky and Virgin TV, but you can get it on a streaming-only basis too, for £9.99 per month. Better still, Premier Sports is also the home of La Liga in the UK. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch Serie A football online through your Premier Sports subscription, then fear not, and grab a VPN to get your Italian football hit no matter where you are.

How to watch Serie A Italian soccer in the US

ESPN+

ESPN has the rights to Serie A in the US, and you can get your fill of Italian top-flight soccer on the streaming service ESPN+, away from traditional TV. Check out our ESPN+ price guide for more details.

How to live stream Serie A Italian soccer in Canada

DAZN and TLN

Canadian fans of Italian soccer can tune into Serie A on both Dazn and TLN. We'd argue that Dazn is your best bet though, as it's also the exclusive Premier League rights holder in Canada. Better still, there's a 30-day free trial you can take advantage of, after which you'll be paying $20 per month or $150 per year. Once again, if you happen to be outside of Canada right now, you can use a VPN to access your local Dazn coverage just as if you were back at home.

How to live stream Serie A in Australia

Kayo Sports

beIN Sports is the exclusive rights holders for Serie A football in Australia, but we'd suggest going to sports streamer Kayo Sports, which offers a free 14-day trial. After that, the Basic plan is $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens or devices, while the Premium sub is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium probably does represent the best value as it offers multi-screen support - allowing you to split the cost potentially between friends and family members. It will also bag you access to lots of other content too such as the NRL and La Liga. Just to cover the bases, if you're already with Foxtel, you can add beIN to your package for a fee. However, you can also subscribe to beIN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 per month, after you've taken advantage of a free 30-day trial. And remember, if you're away from Australia at the moment, you can still access beIN Sports' coverage with the aid of a VPN.View Deal