See what the new PS5 faceplate colors look like in real life

Sony has revealed its first in-person look at its vibrant quintet of new PS5 faceplate colors.

The real-life product demonstration came at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where part of Sony's presence included some very shiny setups for its new PS5 accessories. None other than the official GameStop Twitter account shared pics of the new faceplates - clearly they can't wait to start stocking them in stores - as well as their matching DualSense controllers, three of which are also new.

Spotted at #CES2022 Our first in-person look at the new controller and faceplate colors. 😍 pic.twitter.com/1v6zsYVJLVJanuary 5, 2022 See more

As Sony announced last month , the five colors are officially called Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. The first two will start hitting stores this month while the latter three are set to launch sometime in the first half of this year. Each cover will cost $54.99 / £44.99, while the new DualSense controllers will be sold for $74.99 / £64.99 each, a slight price increase over the standard white controllers.

If you've ever popped off a faceplate to install an M.2 SSD in a PS5 , or just to see what it looks like under there, you already know how to swap out your original faceplate for one of the new options. Sony made the customization process very easy in this case, which hopefully means we'll have even more official faceplate options to look forward to in the future.