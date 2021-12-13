Official PS5 faceplates are launching in five new colours next month

Official PS5 console covers have been announced, letting you change the colour of your machine early next year.

In a post on the PlayStation blog earlier today, Sony revealed five new PS5 console covers that will match both new and existing colours of its DualSense controllers. As well as the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red colours, you'll be able to kit your PS5 out in official Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple variants.

Sony says that the new covers are easy to use – "simply remove your original white PS5 console covers and clock your new ones into place." The new covers will work on both the physical and digital editions of the console, but you'll have to buy them separately.

The new red and black PS5 console covers will be available from January 2022 at participating retailers across the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand, Western Europe, China, Japan, and south-east Asia, with the blue, pink, and purple options to be available during the first half of 2022. They'll arrive in other territories later in the year, with announcements to come closer to launch.

If you're in a country serviced by PlayStation Direct, both the new plates and the new controllers are available for pre-order. The former will set you back $55, while the latter cost $75. The black and red DualSense controllers are already available, but the Pink, Blue, and Purple versions will also be available globally starting in January.

These official PS5 console covers come in the wake of unofficial third-party 'Darkplates', which Sony tried to get taken off the market earlier this year. Shortly afterwards, the company issued a patent pointing towards official options, which this announcement seems to be confirmation of.

Want to change your faceplates? Here's how to replace PS5 panels.