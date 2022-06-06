Scream veteran Neve Campbell won't be in the next movie

Scream 6 won't feature series veteran Neve Campbell, who played main protagonist Sidney Prescott in every entry so far, the actor has confirmed.

In a statement obtained by Deadline (opens in new tab), Campbell explained that she turned down an offer to appear in Scream 6 due to concerns around pay. "Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film," she said.

"As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," Campbell added. "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

It's unclear whether Scream 6 will recast Campbell's character or simply move on without featuring the character. Either way, Campbell's absence will be felt by fans of the series who've watched her character develop over five movies and more than two decades.

"It's been a very difficult decision to move on," Campbell added. "To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

Scream 6 will reunite Scream 5 stars Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jenna Ortega, who played Sam, Mindy, Chad, and Tara, respectively. Scream 5 directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will return to co-helm the sequel, which right now is due to hit screens in spring 2023.

Feeling spooky? Check out our ranking of the best horror movies ever made to see if there's anything you missed.