Scream 6 adds four returning stars to cast

Scream 6 will feature at least four familiar faces from Scream 5, Paramount Pictures has announced.

The four returning stars are Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jenna Ortega, who played Sam, Mindy, Chad, and Tara, respectively, in Scream 5. It's no surprise that the main cast members are returning for the sequel, but if anything, it does all but confirm that Scream 6 will indeed be a direct sequel and not a completely new story. It remains to be seen whether series veterans Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) will be in the sequel.

They just can’t get enough of me.🔪 #ScreamMovie @MelissaBarreraM @JasminSavoy @MasonGooding @JennaOrtega https://t.co/hjZRt6BQxYMay 10, 2022 See more

Scream 5 premiered in theaters in January and on digital platforms in March, introducing a new generation of tortured teens and masked killers more than 10 years after 2011's Scream 4. The horror revival reviewed well and, more importantly to Paramount, made a big splash at the box office, cementing a sequel which was soon after officially announced.

Our Scream 5 review reckons the series' late director Wes Craven would be proud.

"The stalk ‘n’ slash sequences, though decent, can’t match Craven’s mastery of mood and mechanics, but the new guys understand that Scream movies are sick as well as slick," reads the review. "Rated 18 like all of the previous films and the TV series, Scream serves up intense kills that are accompanied, as always, by brutal sound design."

Scream 6 is set to begin filming this summer and release on March 31, 2023.

