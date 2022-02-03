Scream 6 confirmed on the heels of Scream 5's success

Scream 6 is happening, and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are returning to direct the sequel.

As Deadline originally reported, Spyglass Entertainment and Paramount Pictures have greenlit a sequel to the newly released Scream (2022), which was the fifth movie in the series. With Chad Villella as an executive producer opposite Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, and Scream series creator Kevin Williamson, all three members of Radio Silence – the filmmaker group consisting of Bettinelli-Olpin, Gillett, and Villella – have now signed on for the sequel.

"Working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators – and in the lineage Wes and Kevin so expertly built – has been the thrill of a lifetime and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter in the ‘Scream’ saga to life," Radio Silence said in a joint statement following the news.

Funnily enough, Scream 5 co-writer James Vanderbilt only recently explained that the film intentionally wasn't written to launch a trilogy or serve as a platform for sequels. The team approached the movie as a one-off opportunity, he said, and tried to "do everything we could in here and put it in here and make sure that, like [Wes Craven's] films, it's a full meal from beginning to end."

Nevertheless, Scream 5's success and reception was clearly enough to earn it a follow-up. The film was the first to overtake Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office , and as we said in our Scream review , it's clear that the horror icon still has more fight in it.