Save up to £10 on PS4 controllers ahead of Amazon Prime Day next week

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day deals kicking off next week, Amazon UK has some savings on a host of DualShock 4 controllers for the PS4.

Even if you're planning on bagging a PS5 pre-order or upgrading to the PS5 when the console launches this November, this is still a perfect opportunity to pick up a brand new PlayStation controller for a little bit less. Cutting to the chase, there are two deals at play here: a £10 saving on the Rose Gold DualShock 4 controller, and a £7 saving on the Green Camo controller.

Rose Gold DualShock 4 Wireless Controller (PS4) : £39.99 at Amazon UK

: £39.99 at Amazon UK Green Camo DualShock 4 Wireless Controller (PS4): £37.99 at Amazon UK

As we say, getting a cheap DualShock 4 is definitely well worthwhile for those going for an upgrade this autumn, as we do know that DS4s will work with supported PS4 games on the PlayStation 5. That means instead of spending more on a DualSense or waiting an age for that to come down in price, a cheap DualShock 4 can be just the ticket to boost the arsenal - especially if you're taking a PS4 library with you into next-gen. They are also compatible with PC, which is a nice bonus.

Usually, PS4 controllers can retail for anywhere between £44.99 and £49.99 so these discounts make for great early Amazon Prime Day gaming deals. With the PS5 looming large on the horizon from Sony, you're likely going to see tons of additional details surrounding PS4 hardware in the run-up to the PS5's launch in November.

But still, there's a ton of games to play from now until the PS5's launch, and you might want a fancy new DualShock 4 controller for them. It's been a strong year for Sony, with blockbuster releases like The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima rounding out the current console generation in style.

Right now, there don't appear to be any significant savings with either PS4 Pro deals or any additional PS4 bundle deals. You'll want to keep an eye on the Amazon Prime Day offerings as we head into next week because Amazon is going to be adding in loads of deals including Amazon Prime Day TV deals offering discount screens, Amazon Prime Day laptop deals for you to upgrade your gaming setup, and Amazon Prime Day headset deals to get you hearing better this autumn.

Amazon DualShock 4 deals

The main Prime Day deals haven't kicked off just yet, but they're due to commence next week on October 13 and run for roughly 24 hours until October 14. We'd expect there to be plenty of PlayStation-related deals once the event's in full swing.

If you're still firmly on the fence about upgrading to Sony's next-gen console around launch in November, you'll want to head over to our PS5 price page, where we've rounded up all the latest retailer listings with stock still available for the console.